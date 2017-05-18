Covenant House New Jersey studies human trafficking of homeless youth | Carter
Covenant House New Jersey, which serves 1,000 homeless youth annually, completed a study about the prevalence of human trafficking among the young people they help.( During the past few months, the 19-year-old woman told a licensed clinical social worker at the agency about her year-long sex-trafficking ordeal. Other Covenant House clients also had scary stories to tell, and their identities similarly have been shielded by the agency, which serves 1,000 homeless youths annually.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC