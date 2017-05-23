County Office of Emergency Management to hold Emergency Preparedness Conference

Atlantic City Electric in partnership with the Cape May County Office of Emergency Management, will hold an Emergency Preparedness Conference May 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cape May County Administration Building, Freeholder Meeting Room, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, N.J. The public and emergency management personnel are encouraged to attend this annual event to learn more about the resources that are available before, during and after a storm and to better understand ways to prepare for hurricane season which begins June 1 and runs through November 30. Vince Maione, Atlantic City Electric region president, and Andrew Sykes, manager, Emergency Management, Atlantic City Electric, will provide an overview of how Atlantic City Electric prepares for extreme weather events, offer details on the company's restoration process and priorities, and discuss ways the company ... (more)

