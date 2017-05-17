Cops finally nab 4th man charged in d...

Cops finally nab 4th man charged in double killing at Absecon hotel

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

ATLANTIC COUNTY -- The fourth man sought by authorities in a double-fatal shooting during a drug robbery at an Absecon motel more than two years ago has been arrested, officials said. Donnell Nicholas, 25, of Atlantic City had been a fugitive since being charged with felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in August 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) 1 hr Hillbilly 316
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Atlantic County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC