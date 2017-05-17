Cops finally nab 4th man charged in double killing at Absecon hotel
ATLANTIC COUNTY -- The fourth man sought by authorities in a double-fatal shooting during a drug robbery at an Absecon motel more than two years ago has been arrested, officials said. Donnell Nicholas, 25, of Atlantic City had been a fugitive since being charged with felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses in August 2016.
