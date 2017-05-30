Coast Guard airlifts man from fishing...

Coast Guard airlifts man from fishing boat 70 miles off N.J.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Jersey Journal

ATLANTIC CITY -- The U.S. Coast Guard had to navigate through 70 miles thick fog to airlift a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of New Jersey after he suffered a medical emergency this week. The Coast Guard received a distress call around 8:30 p.m. Monday night for a 51-year-old fisherman who was believed to have suffered a heart attack, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warlocks mc (Sep '07) 22 hr T-BONE 317
News N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12) May 15 Typicalguy71 11
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr '17 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC