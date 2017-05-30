Coast Guard airlifts man from fishing boat 70 miles off N.J.

ATLANTIC CITY -- The U.S. Coast Guard had to navigate through 70 miles thick fog to airlift a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of New Jersey after he suffered a medical emergency this week. The Coast Guard received a distress call around 8:30 p.m. Monday night for a 51-year-old fisherman who was believed to have suffered a heart attack, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.