Coast Guard airlifts man from fishing boat 70 miles off N.J.
ATLANTIC CITY -- The U.S. Coast Guard had to navigate through 70 miles thick fog to airlift a man from a fishing vessel off the coast of New Jersey after he suffered a medical emergency this week. The Coast Guard received a distress call around 8:30 p.m. Monday night for a 51-year-old fisherman who was believed to have suffered a heart attack, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|22 hr
|T-BONE
|317
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr '17
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC