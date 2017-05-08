Brantley Gilbert to Headline Jersey Shore Beach Concert
Brantley Gilbert will perform a special stop of his Devil Don't Sleep Tour just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean. Set for Thursday, July 13th, the concert will be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and doubles as the country music entry in the Atlantic City BeachFest Concert Series.
