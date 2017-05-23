Borgata switching to MGM rewards program
In this June 24, 2016, file photo, the illuminated logo shines at the top of the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On June 7, 2017, the Borgata will switch to the loyalty rewards program of its new owner, MGM Resorts. The company's "M life Rewards" will replace the Borgata loyalty program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
