Bayonne mayor hit with sexting scandal

BAYONNE -- A texting scandal is sending Mayor Jimmy Davis and his allies scrambling to defend bawdy messages he sent to a woman the city fired in December. Screenshots of some of the lewd text messages, which include pleas from the mayor to have the woman meet him at an Atlantic City hotel and multiple references to oral sex, have been circulating online for weeks, causing heartburn for the first-term Democratic mayor, who is married.

