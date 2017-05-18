Bayonne mayor hit with sexting scandal
BAYONNE -- A texting scandal is sending Mayor Jimmy Davis and his allies scrambling to defend bawdy messages he sent to a woman the city fired in December. Screenshots of some of the lewd text messages, which include pleas from the mayor to have the woman meet him at an Atlantic City hotel and multiple references to oral sex, have been circulating online for weeks, causing heartburn for the first-term Democratic mayor, who is married.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|16 hr
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC