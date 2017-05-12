Atlantic City worker gets probation for pocketing rent money
An Atlantic City employee who stole money that was paid to rent meeting rooms at a city-operated building has been spared a prison term. Atlantic County prosecutors say William Hadley was sentenced Friday to three years of probation.
