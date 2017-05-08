Atlantic City police credit 'Good Sam...

Atlantic City police credit 'Good Samaritan' with saving woman trapped in drowning car

Police say a man in the right place at the right time helped save a passenger in a car that had gone into the bay and was fully submerged before she was pulled out. The incident happened around 4:30 on Sunday morning when police say the car crashed through a bulkhead on the 3200 block of Fairmount Avenue.

