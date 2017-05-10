Atlantic City casinos see 1st monthly decline of 2017
Atlantic City's casinos saw their first monthly revenue decline of the year in April, with the amount of money won from gamblers declining by 1.6 percent. But that figure includes the now-shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino, which closed in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC