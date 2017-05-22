Atlantic City casinos 1st quarter profits up 30 percent
In this June 24, 2016 photo gamblers play slot machines at the Golden Nugget casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Figures released on Monday, May 22, 2017 show Atlantic City's seven casinos saw their gross operating profit increase by more than 30 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period a year ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|May 18
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC