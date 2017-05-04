At Borgata, celeb chef Michael Symon ...

At Borgata, celeb chef Michael Symon opens the mother of Italian restaurants

ATLANTIC CITY -- Michael Symon's new fine dining destination at the Borgata in Atlantic City can be boiled down to two words: Mamma mia! Angeline , which opens Saturday, is not only named for the celebrity chef's mother Angel, but it is directly inspired by her Sicilian home cooking, from the towering lasagna, with layer upon layer of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella to the hearty Mom's meatball appetizer to the multi-course family-style Sunday supper starring braciole and sausage and peppers . It's the food the Iron Chef grew up eating, along with dishes from the red sauce Italian-American joints in his native Cleveland, as well as more classic Italian cooking informed by his many visits to Europe.

