Arrest made in Atlantic City fatal shooting

ATLANTIC CITY -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Atlantic City. Lorin Wright of Atlantic City was taken into custody Monday morning at a home on Brights Court, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release this afternoon.

