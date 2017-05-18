Another day of heat, humidity, and po...

Another day of heat, humidity, and poor air quality for NJ

While Thursday will see near-record high temperatures once again, this Garden State heat streak will break by the upcoming weekend. Townsquare Media news anchor Joe Cutter found the perfect way to beat Wednesday's heat Ice cream! The sweating continues! We hit a record high at Trenton on Wednesday, and ended up just a few degrees shy at Newark and Atlantic City.

