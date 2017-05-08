Air National Guard Unit Returns Home ...

Air National Guard Unit Returns Home From 3-Month Deployment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: US News & World Report

Several hundred members of a New Jersey Air National Guard unit are back home after three months in South Korea. Relatives were on hand as members of the 177th Fighter Wing returned to Egg Harbor Township on Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar '17 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar '17 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC