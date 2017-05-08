Air National Guard Unit Returns Home From 3-Month Deployment
Several hundred members of a New Jersey Air National Guard unit are back home after three months in South Korea. Relatives were on hand as members of the 177th Fighter Wing returned to Egg Harbor Township on Sunday night.
