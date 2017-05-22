ACE presents Merit of Excellence Award to Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson

Pictured, left to right, are Susan Coan, Atlantic City Electric region vice president; Gary Stevenson, mayor of Paulsboro; Bert Lopez, public affairs manager, Atlantic City Electric; and Andrew Sykes, manager, Emergency Management, Atlantic City Electric. Lopez presented Atlantic City Electric's 11th Annual Merit of Excellence Award for Commitment to Public Safety to Mayor Stevenson for his dedication to the fire protection industry, emergency management and public safety.

