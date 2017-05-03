640 area code is coming to NJ - Can you identify the 9 current NJ area codes?
Starting in 2018, the 640 area code will be making its way through portions of South Jersey. According to our own Adam Hochron, New Jersey's tenth area code will stretch from code will stretch Princeton and Trenton down to the area near Atlantic City and Hammonton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC