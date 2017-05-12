12 Arrested in Atlantic City Drugs and Weapons Bust
Police arrested a dozen people during a drug bust in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Atlantic City Police detectives of the Special Investigations Section say they were targeting narcotics suspects in the Marina District and Atlantic Avenue earlier in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Hillbilly
|316
|N.J. needle exchange program is called a succes... (Oct '12)
|May 15
|Typicalguy71
|11
|Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd
|Apr 28
|Josh
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar '17
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC