This guy robbed gas station after hom...

This guy robbed gas station after home break-in with wife, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jersey Journal

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP -- Hours after teaming with his wife to burglarize an Atlantic County home, an Egg Harbor Township man robbed a gas station at gunpoint, police said. Elaine and Peter Thomas were arrested Wednesday after being spotted by an off-duty cop who recognized the couple from surveillance footage the homeowner shared with Egg Harbor Township police after the burglary, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 30 renee 2
Thanks Mar 26 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb '17 Jay420 315
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Oakland
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC