This guy robbed gas station after home break-in with wife, cops say
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP -- Hours after teaming with his wife to burglarize an Atlantic County home, an Egg Harbor Township man robbed a gas station at gunpoint, police said. Elaine and Peter Thomas were arrested Wednesday after being spotted by an off-duty cop who recognized the couple from surveillance footage the homeowner shared with Egg Harbor Township police after the burglary, according to a news release.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
