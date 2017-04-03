This guy robbed gas station after home break-in with wife, cops say

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP -- Hours after teaming with his wife to burglarize an Atlantic County home, an Egg Harbor Township man robbed a gas station at gunpoint, police said. Elaine and Peter Thomas were arrested Wednesday after being spotted by an off-duty cop who recognized the couple from surveillance footage the homeowner shared with Egg Harbor Township police after the burglary, according to a news release.

