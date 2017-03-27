Suds and sounds: A.C. Beer and Music ...

Suds and sounds: A.C. Beer and Music Fest draws thousands

ATLANTIC CITY -- Thousands of beer enthusiasts gathered inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, waiting for the gates to open and the beer to be tapped for the first of three sessions of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival Friday night. "It's Christmas," said Paul Brown from Good Time Tricycle Productions, as he looked at the smiling but anxious faces in the crowd, similar to a parent watching their kids before opening their presents on Christmas morning.

