Suds and sounds: A.C. Beer and Music Fest draws thousands
ATLANTIC CITY -- Thousands of beer enthusiasts gathered inside the Atlantic City Convention Center, waiting for the gates to open and the beer to be tapped for the first of three sessions of the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival Friday night. "It's Christmas," said Paul Brown from Good Time Tricycle Productions, as he looked at the smiling but anxious faces in the crowd, similar to a parent watching their kids before opening their presents on Christmas morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC