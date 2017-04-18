Staples Musician Honored
Samantha Atlas, a Staples High School junior trumpet player, recently participated in the National Association of Music Educators All-Eastern Honor Ensembles held in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event represents the top performing high school musicians from the eastern United States and is held every two years.
