South Jersey teen badly hurt after being accidentally shot by friend, cops say
ATLANTIC CITY - A 19-year-old from South Jersey is in critical condition after being accidentally shot by his friend in an Atlantic City parking deck Thursday night, authorities said. The friend, Joseph Crouch, 20, of Alton, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC