See GoPro-equipped weather balloon land in N.J. after hitting 89,400 feet

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

A Pennsylvania third-grader decided to make and launch a weather balloon , Dan Skeldon of the Press of Atlantic City reported. Reese Gurwicz decided to record the balloon's amazing 150-mile journey after it was launched from the family's home in McClure, Pa., on April 2 so the payload attached to the balloon was outfitted with a GoPro.

