Secret recording sends ex-Atlantic City councilman to prison
In this July 23, 2008, file photo, Atlantic City, N.J., City Councilman John Schultz participates in a council meeting in Atlantic City, N.J. Schultz was sentenced Monday, April 17, 2017, to six months in prison, followed by six months of house arrest, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $120,000 over a three-year period. FILE - In this July 23, 2008, file photo, Atlantic City, N.J., City Councilman John Schultz participates in a council meeting in Atlantic City, N.J. Schultz was sentenced Monday, April 17, 2017, to six months in prison, followed by six months of house arrest, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $120,000 over a three-year period.
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
