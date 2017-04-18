Secret recording sends ex-Atlantic City councilman to prison

In this July 23, 2008, file photo, Atlantic City, N.J., City Councilman John Schultz participates in a council meeting in Atlantic City, N.J. Schultz was sentenced Monday, April 17, 2017, to six months in prison, followed by six months of house arrest, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $120,000 over a three-year period. FILE - In this July 23, 2008, file photo, Atlantic City, N.J., City Councilman John Schultz participates in a council meeting in Atlantic City, N.J. Schultz was sentenced Monday, April 17, 2017, to six months in prison, followed by six months of house arrest, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $120,000 over a three-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.