Saft to be Inducted Into Hall of Fame
Arthur Saft, president of American Discount Tire & Service in Turnersville, N.J., will be inducted into the Atlantic City High School baseball class of 1963 Hall of Fame. Saft was a pitcher for the South Jersey Group IV team which won the state championship in 1963.
