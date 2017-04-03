Rickles: The man was sweet, but oh that on-stage bite

Offstage, the self-described "shy and frightened kid" was invariably kind and caring, fellow celebrities said after his death Thursday at age 90. So are many other worthy people. But Rickles , only Rickles , could leave that sweet man offstage and turn into a smirking, hairless attack dog who chewed out fans and famous pals alike with brutal insult after insult.

