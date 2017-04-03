Residents Reminded to Dial 811 Before They Dig
April is National Safe Digging Month and Atlantic City Electric reminds its customers and all contractors to call 811 to have utility-ow By Bob Bakley - As the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid on Japan approaches, April 18, it is only fitting that we should have a better u MAYS LANDING -- April is National Safe Digging Month and Atlantic City Electric reminds its customers and all contractors to call 811 to have utility-owned underground lines marked before digging. Nationwide, there were nearly 350,000 incidents of damage to an underground utility line because of digging without first calling 811, according to the Common Ground Alliance, the national association that promotes the 811 phone number and safe digging practices.
