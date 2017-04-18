Phoseon Technology Exhibits LED Curing Solutions at the Eastern Coatings Show
Phoseon will showcase the latest UV LED curing solutions for coating applications at the upcoming Eastern Coatings Show event in Atlantic City, NJ. Visit the Phoseon exhibit, booth number 231, to learn how Phoseon LED technology is a perfect fit for coating applications due to the compact size, ease of integration, and high intensity output achieved through optimized LED thermal management.
