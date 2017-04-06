Orion to Launch New Easily-Dispersable Specialty Carbon Black Liquid Preparation at ECS

At the Eastern Coatings Show 2017, Orion Engineered Carbons will launch its new DERUSSOL B230 water-borne liquid pigment preparation as part of its continued focus on easy-to-disperse Specialty Carbon Blacks. In addition, Orion will highlight its easy-to-disperse XPB 430 POWDER, a stir-in preparation for water-borne coatings.

