Orion to Launch New Easily-Dispersable Specialty Carbon Black Liquid Preparation at ECS

At the Eastern Coatings Show 2017, Orion Engineered Carbons will launch its new DERUSSOL B230 water-borne liquid pigment preparation as part of its continued focus on easy-to-disperse Specialty Carbon Blacks. In addition, Orion will highlight its easy-to-disperse XPB 430 POWDER, a stir-in preparation for water-borne coatings.

