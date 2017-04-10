NJ Digest: With Casino Taxes, Atlanti...

NJ Digest: With Casino Taxes, Atlantic County is Loser-Thanks to State's Big Short

23 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

No New Jersey resident likes their property tax bill, but residents in Atlantic County are in for a worse hit than anticipated, thanks to the state cutting the amount the county will receive under a new casino tax program and diverting the cash instead to Atlantic City. In political news, U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance is preparing to once again face constituents in a town hall meeting, while Rep. Tom MacArthur, the sole state congressman to support the failed GOP healthcare bill is upset about opposition ads warning he's working to take people's health insurance away.

Atlantic City, NJ

