New A.C. Master Plan Loosens Up Longtime Zoning Restrictions

This week the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority , the body that controls Atlantic City's Tourism District, gave the green light on changes to the city's master plan that will unwind some longstanding zoning restrictions. The board says it approved the amendments to do away with some barriers to development and over the next year will develop more land-use ordinances to attract new businesses, according to the Press of Atlantic City .

