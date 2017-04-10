N.J. approves $38.4M tax break for At...

N.J. approves $38.4M tax break for Atlantic City roller coaster

ACB Ownership LLC is reportedly asked the state to pitch in $37 million for the cost of an amusement complex which includes the Polercoaster, a 350-high vertical roller coaster. The state has approved an application to fund an entertainment complex anchored by a massive a 350-foot vertical roller coaster in Atlantic City, The Press of Atlantic City is reporting.

