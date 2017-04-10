Man wanted on kidnapping charge arrested in Atlantic City
Vineland Police Department announced on April 3 it was seeking help finding Noel V. Gonzalez, of Pleasantville. Gonzalez was wanted for kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|9 hr
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC