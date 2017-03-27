Local Resident Picked For Middle Administrator
Middle Township resident Elizabeth Terenik was selected by Township Committee to fill the vacant Business Administrator post. Currently the Director of Planning and Development for the City of Atlantic City, Terenik previously served as a planner to Middle Township in addition to a host of other municipalities in both Cape May and Atlantic counties.
