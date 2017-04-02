Jon Gosselin Didn't Actually Strip At...

Jon Gosselin Didn't Actually Strip At His Stripping Debut But He...

Jon Gosselin had his stripping debut on Saturday night - as part of his 40th birthday celebration - only he didn't actually strip, and the whole thing was a bizarre April Fools' Day joke because he apparently hates the media?!?! Reports at the club - Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey - had it that Jon was FAR from X-rated, only going so far as to show off a few dance moves alongside the Untamed Male Revue . Then, early this morning, Jon released a bizarre and kind of uncomfortable video on Facebook where he complained about the media and insinuated that the whole strip club joke was a spoof on the media, that he hates.

