Jon Gosselin Didn't Actually Strip At His Stripping Debut But He...
Jon Gosselin had his stripping debut on Saturday night - as part of his 40th birthday celebration - only he didn't actually strip, and the whole thing was a bizarre April Fools' Day joke because he apparently hates the media?!?! Reports at the club - Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey - had it that Jon was FAR from X-rated, only going so far as to show off a few dance moves alongside the Untamed Male Revue . Then, early this morning, Jon released a bizarre and kind of uncomfortable video on Facebook where he complained about the media and insinuated that the whole strip club joke was a spoof on the media, that he hates.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
