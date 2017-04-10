Jersey Shore homeowners drop lawsuit fighting dunes
MARGATE -- Some of the most resolute holdouts against a plan to build protective sand dunes in a part of the New Jersey shore hit hard by Superstorm Sandy have dropped their lawsuit against the plan. Homeowners in Margate, just south of Atlantic City, dropped their lawsuit Thursday against the state Department of Environmental Protection and others.
