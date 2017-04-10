Jersey comics and club owners remember Don Rickles
Suzy Yengo, owner of the Catch A Rising Star chain, called Rickles "the only man whose insults were a great honor, one of the all time greats." Comedy Cove owner Gene Nagel said "there's no shelf life on Don Rickles he's timeless."
