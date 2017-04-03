Jazz band takes first at Berklee
The West Milford High School Jazz Ensemble competed in its first ever trip to the prestigious Berklee Jazz Festival in Boston, Massachusetts on Feb. 11 and came away a winner. The West Milford High School Jazz Ensemble won first place for the Large Ensemble, Class L2 Division.
