Icahn's casino tax appeals could cost Atlantic City millions
The Press of Atlantic City reports investor Carl Icahn's companies have filed another round of tax appeals on the assessments of the former Trump Plaza and Trump Taj Mahal casinos for 2017. Icahn also has appealed the Tropicana Atlantic City's assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar '17
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC