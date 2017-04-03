Hard Rock plans to create 3,000 jobs, invest $375M in Atlantic City property
The former Trump Taj Maha l is receiving a $375 million facelift that will turn it into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City. Officials anticipate the project to bring 1,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permeant jobs.
