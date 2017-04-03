Guitars oust minarets as Hard Rock redoes Taj Mahal casino
Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, speaks during a press conference in Atlantic City N.J., Wednesday April 5, 2017, where the company announced plans to reopen the former Trump Taj Mahal casino with a music theme. less Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, speaks during a press conference in Atlantic City N.J., Wednesday April 5, 2017, where the company announced plans to reopen the former Trump Taj Mahal casino with a ... more The exterior of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, with the name "Trump" stripped from it, is seen Wednesday April 5, 2017, in Atlantic City N.J. Hard Rock International unveiled plans Wednesday to redo the shuttered casino with a music memorabilia theme and reopen it in summer 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar 18
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar 16
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar 11
|Josh
|3
|warlocks mc (Sep '07)
|Feb '17
|Jay420
|315
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC