Guitars oust minarets as Hard Rock re...

Guitars oust minarets as Hard Rock redoes Taj Mahal casino

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Darien News-Review

Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, speaks during a press conference in Atlantic City N.J., Wednesday April 5, 2017, where the company announced plans to reopen the former Trump Taj Mahal casino with a music theme. less Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, speaks during a press conference in Atlantic City N.J., Wednesday April 5, 2017, where the company announced plans to reopen the former Trump Taj Mahal casino with a ... more The exterior of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, with the name "Trump" stripped from it, is seen Wednesday April 5, 2017, in Atlantic City N.J. Hard Rock International unveiled plans Wednesday to redo the shuttered casino with a music memorabilia theme and reopen it in summer 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 30 renee 2
Thanks Mar 26 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb '17 Jay420 315
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC