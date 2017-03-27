Go Blue for CASA This April and Show Your Support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children is recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a Go Blue for CASA theme throughout the month. First, schools and businesses are encouraged to dress down or wear blue to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect in our communities any day throughout the month of April.
