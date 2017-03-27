Go Blue for CASA This April and Show ...

Go Blue for CASA This April and Show Your Support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children is recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a Go Blue for CASA theme throughout the month. First, schools and businesses are encouraged to dress down or wear blue to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect in our communities any day throughout the month of April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 30 renee 2
Thanks Mar 26 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
warlocks mc (Sep '07) Feb '17 Jay420 315
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC