Father of jailed US-Egyptian teen pleas for son's release
Ahmed Hassan, a 17-year old from Atlantic City, New Jersey was arrested from his family home in Zagazig, a city in the Nile Delta. The family of a 17-year-old New Jersey boy who has been imprisoned in Egypt since December are calling on U.S. authorities to do more to secure his release.
