Environmental groups appeal New Jersey gas pipeline approval

In this Feb. 24, 2017, photo, opponents of a natural gas pipeline planned to run through the ecologically sensitive Pinelands region of New Jersey protest at a meeting of the New Jersey Pinelands Commission at which the project was improved in Cherry Hill, N.J. On Monday, April 10, 2017, the New Jersey Sierra Club appealed the decision, claiming the commission did not follow its own rules in approving the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.