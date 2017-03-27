Darien High School music student to perform in all-Eastern orchestra
Sara Baldwin, a junior violist from Darien High School has been chosen, through a selective process, to perform in the All-Eastern honors orchestra on April 5 to 8 at the Adrian Phillips Ballroom in the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
