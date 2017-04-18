Christie has notable influence in Tru...

Christie has notable influence in Trump's administration, report says

TRENTON -- Despite months of reports questioning his standing in President Donald Trump 's orbit, Gov. Chris Christie has notable influence in Trump's administration, according to a report by Politico published Monday citing anonymous sources. Christie, who has been friends with Trump for 15 years and is a fellow Republican, was not only appointed by the president to head a new federal commission on fighting opioid addiction, he also speaks to Trump several times a week and recently spent much of two days in the Oval Office advising Trump.

