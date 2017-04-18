Christie has notable influence in Trump's administration, report says
TRENTON -- Despite months of reports questioning his standing in President Donald Trump 's orbit, Gov. Chris Christie has notable influence in Trump's administration, according to a report by Politico published Monday citing anonymous sources. Christie, who has been friends with Trump for 15 years and is a fellow Republican, was not only appointed by the president to head a new federal commission on fighting opioid addiction, he also speaks to Trump several times a week and recently spent much of two days in the Oval Office advising Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Atlantic City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Commission meeting 3/16
|Mar 30
|renee
|2
|Thanks
|Mar 26
|Tony
|2
|New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ...
|Mar 23
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|14
|Get Your Own Screen Name!!!
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
|Atlantic County
|Mar '17
|Josh
|1
|Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass
|Mar '17
|Josh
|3
Find what you want!
Search Atlantic City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC