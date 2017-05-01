Christie compares today's opioid epid...

Christie compares today's opioid epidemic to AIDS crisis in '80s

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: NJ.com

Gov. Chris Christie addresses the New Jersey Prevention Networks Annual Addiction Conference in Atlantic City Friday, April 28, 2017. (Rebecca Everett ATLANTIC CITY -- Addressing a conference of addiction treatment professionals Friday, Gov. Chris Christie said the state's opioid addiction epidemic reminds him of another disease outbreak: the HIV and AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wawa Closing on Tilton Rd Apr 28 Josh 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar '17 renee 2
Thanks Mar '17 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar '17 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar '17 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar '17 Josh 1
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,992 • Total comments across all topics: 280,711,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC