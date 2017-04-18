BYOB strip club says ban on advertising is hurting their business, lawsuit claims
ATLANTIC CITY -- An Atlantic City strip club has filed a lawsuit in federal court, claiming that a state law banning them from advertising about being a "BYOB" establishment is hurting their business. Stiletto's Gentlemen's Club, which calls itself a "premier nightlife destination" on South Carolina Avenue in Atlantic City, doesn't have a liquor license, so it sells non-alcoholic beverages to patrons.
