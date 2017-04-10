Atlantic City's first budget since state takeover does something rare
TRENTON -- Atlantic City officials on Tuesday unveiled the first municipal budget since Gov. Chris Christie 's administration launched a controversial state takeover of the financially struggling city six months ago -- and it includes something residents there haven't seen in nearly a decade. After months of harsh bickering over the future of the iconic seaside gambling resort, both city and state officials lauded the $206 million budget -- which is $35 million smaller than last year's budget and reduces the municipal tax rate by 5 percent.
