Atlantic City hotel revival taking sh...

Atlantic City hotel revival taking shape | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Jersey Journal

If you erased your short-term memory up until a week ago, you'd conclude that the hottest place for booming development is -- drum roll, please -- Atlantic City, N.J. The past few days brought buckets of announced good fortune for the Boardwalk's northern end, the section most decimated by the casino-hotel closings of the past few years. In the biggest announcement, the Hard Rock casino group took control of the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal from corporate raider Carl Icahn, who shut it in the midst of a labor dispute last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) 4 hr Rubbersoul 1,033
Commission meeting 3/16 Mar 30 renee 2
Thanks Mar 26 Tony 2
News New Jersey Man Ends Fight Between Black Teens, ... Mar 23 16 TEEN SHOTS 14
Get Your Own Screen Name!!! Mar 18 Josh 3
Atlantic County Mar 16 Josh 1
News Cape May County bridges to add E-ZPass Mar 11 Josh 3
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC