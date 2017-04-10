Atlantic City hotel revival taking shape | Editorial

If you erased your short-term memory up until a week ago, you'd conclude that the hottest place for booming development is -- drum roll, please -- Atlantic City, N.J. The past few days brought buckets of announced good fortune for the Boardwalk's northern end, the section most decimated by the casino-hotel closings of the past few years. In the biggest announcement, the Hard Rock casino group took control of the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal from corporate raider Carl Icahn, who shut it in the midst of a labor dispute last summer.

